Wait goes on for key business report

Businesses in Horncastle say they are still waiting for an update on a new scheme designed to boost the district’s high streets.

Owners of several premises attend a workshop a number of ago to hear about a new initiative promoted by East Lindsey District Council.

The ‘Vital and Viable’ project is designed to formulate action plans to regenerate the centres of all market towns in the district.

However, members of Horncastle Town Council heard last week that a report – prepared by a panel of consultants – had still not been submitted.

Town councillor Angela Birchall said: “I have spoken to a few businesses and having bothered to attend the first workshop – and submit their own ideas – they are worried nothing has appended.”

An ELDC spokesman confirmed they were still waiting for the report and added: “Once we receive it, we’ll share it with everyone who came to the meeting and make it available online.”