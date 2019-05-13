Vulnerable and remote residents in Lincolnshire to benefit from £300k Lottery grant

A Lincolnshire charity has been awarded £300,000 to continue its work helping isolated and vulnerable residents across the county.

Community Lincs has been awarded the money from the National Lottery Community Fund to further develop its successful Good Neighbour Schemes (GNS) in the area.

The schemes offer a range of support activities including companionship, dog walking, form-filling, help with IT, shopping and transport.

The GNS has been running since 2017, with support from the Lincolnshire Co-op. The National Lottery funding will enable the charity to set up a further 28 schemes over the next three years.

Gail Jackson, CEO of Community Lincs, said the National Lottery award is ‘fantastic’.

She added: “We live in a time of challenge given the increasing pressures on public services, the retraction of infrastructure organisations and closure of local amenities. These challenges are further compounded by the rurality of the county, which can contribute to people becoming isolated in their own communities.

“Good Neighbour Schemes enable communities to work together to create an environment where people feel safe and secure because they have genuine connection with one another and really ensure that people are at the heart of the community.”

The current schemes include:

A GNS in the Heckington and Great Hale area

Linkwell Good Neighbour Scheme covering Aslackby, Billingborough, Dowsby, Horbling, Pointon, Sempringham and Threekingham

Swineshead Friends Good Neighbour Scheme covering the parish of Swineshead

Gosberton and Quadring Good Neighbour Scheme covering Gosberton and Quadring

Saxilby and Ingleby Good Neighbour Scheme covering the parish of Saxilby with Ingleby

Spilsby Good Neighbour Scheme covering Spilsby and communities in the PE23 postcode.

Each scheme is delivered by groups of local volunteers, supported by GNS officers.

To find out more about the Good Neighbour Schemes, call 01529 302466.