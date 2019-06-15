Volunteers help clear up the streets of Horncastle

Bad weather conditions failed to dampen spirits in Horncastle over the weekend as volunteers gathered to help clear up the town.

The second community clear-up day of the year, organised by Horncastle Town Council, was held on Saturday, June 8.

Tasks on the day included mainly litter picking and weeding.

A spokesman from Horncastle Town Council said: “A huge thank you to the volunteers who heroically fought the wind and rain on Saturday afternoon to help clear the town of litter .

“You did a fabulous job and we look forward to seeing you next time....hopefully the sun will be shining.”

Horncastle Town Council added that more community clear-up days will be taking place.

Details of the next clean up day will be posted when they

become available.

To keep up to date with town council events in the Horncastle area search for Horncastle Town Council on Facebook.

Pictured above are volunteers who took part in the first community clear up of the year back in March.

• If you would like to find out more about taking part in future community clear up days, call Michelle or Amanda at Horncastle Town Council on 01507 522957 or email info@horncastletowncouncil.co.uk