Voluntary car service urgently needs new drivers

Horncastle Voluntary Car Service has issued an appeal for new drivers.

The service has been operating for over 20 years, transporting residents from the town and nearby villages to medically-related appointments.

Last year, volunteers completed more than 1,600 journeys.

Coordinator Stewart Attwood (pictured) said demand was increasing and the service needs new drivers urgently.

He said: “We take passengers to surgeries, hospitals, dentists and opticians.

“We travel frequently to Lincoln. Boston, Louth and Grantham.

“We also occasionally go further afield to Nottingham, Leicester, Hull and Sheffield.

“All our men and women (drivers) are volunteers and use their own vehicles.”

The service operates under the auspices of Lincolnshire County Council who arrange for DBS checks and provide public liability insurance cover for our drivers.

Passengers pay the driver £0.45 per mile or a flat rate of £4 for journeys within Horncastle.

Mr Attwood added: “If you like driving and meeting people, being a voluntary driver is very satisfying.

“Not only is it a socially useful thing to do, but drivers have the opportunity of helping a wide range of individuals who often have no one else to turn to.

“Our drivers lead busy lives so journeys are allocated to fit in with their circumstances.

“Last year (2019), we carried out 1,645 journeys and travelled approximately 43,000 miles. The demand for the service is increasing.”

•Anyone interested in finding out more about the service should call 01507 526961.