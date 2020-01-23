Village Halls week at Stickford

As part of a national celebration of England’s 10,000 village halls, Stickford Community Centre will be holding an Open Afternoon this Saturday, January 25.

The event starts at 3pm and is free to all.

“A Year in the Life of Stickford”, filmed in 1993 by local man Harold Houldershaw, will be shown at 5pm, followed by a soup and sandwiches supper.

Centre chairman Jean James said: “The centre is a huge part of our community and many events wouldn’t happen if we didn’t have our hall and the dedicated volunteers who keep it going.”