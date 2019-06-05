Victoria Atkins learns about school politics in Horncastle

MP for Horncastle and Louth, Victoria Atkins, is used to sitting in on debates and dealing with Government matters on a daily basis.

But recently Ms Atkins bid farewell to the House of Commons - and said hello to pupils at a Horncastle school.

Ms Atkins paid a visit to St Lawrence School to hear all about their take on democracy.

Students at the 5-16 Lincolnshire Wolds Federation special school are invited to participate every year in the election of their school parliament.

The elected school parliamentarians can then become secretaries of state where they are guided by a senior member of staff in a corresponding department to oversee policies in that area of the life of the school.

The head of PE, for example, mentors the pupil elected to be health secretary in making decisions about how pupils can stay active at school.

Ms Atkins sat and spoke with elected pupils and also enjoyed a tour of the school.

Pupils were particularly keen to show Ms Atkins the outdoor learning centre, housing a horticultural area and a menagerie of large and small animals including the school dog, goats, pigs, horses, ducks and even ferrets that pupils are tasked with caring for as part of their varied curriculum.

This year’s school Prime Minister said: “I have had so much fun in my role on the school parliament and it has also been an opportunity to take on some responsibility.

“I have to set an example to the other pupils and make sure my cabinet works hard.

“After two years as PM, I will be stepping down at the end of the year to concentrate on my exams.”

Commenting on the importance of the initiative, a spokesman from St Lawrence School said: “Our school parliament plays an essential and important role in guiding the development of the school.

“Students views are represented by their peers throughout the school and due to the importance it holds, students aspire to be elected into these leadership roles.

“The skills and experience are an invaluable part of our offer across school and the wider federation, in enabling our students to prepare for adulthood as global citizens”.

Speaking after her visit, Ms Atkins said: “It was an absolute pleasure to speak to all the staff and pupils who have worked so hard to bring this initiative to fruition.

“I very much enjoyed attending a school cabinet meeting chaired by the school’s PM during my visit.”