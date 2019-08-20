Value of Tourism in East Lindsey hits £699 million

The value of tourism to the East Lindsey economy has increased once again to a total of £699m, according to the latest figures.

The latest STEAM report (a measurement of tourism) shows that the economic impact of tourism has increased by over £45m (7%) between 2017 (£653m) and 2018.

The sandtrain at Mablethorpe. EMN-190820-141928001

The report also shows an increase in every other statistic monitored, including: visitor numbers which have increased by 4%; visitor days went up by 3.4%; and total employment supported has risen to 8,999 Full Time Equivalent (FTEs), an increase of over 450 from 2017.

Another report focussed on the value of tourism to the Lincolnshire Wolds shows that the area has also seen another year of growth.

The economic impact of tourism to the Wolds has increased by £13m between 2017 and 2018 and the area has also once again seen a rise in visitor numbers, visitor days and employment supported.

The increases seen across the board reflects the work being undertaken by Love Lincolnshire Wolds.

Love Lincolnshire Wolds is a partnership between East and West Lindsey District Councils, the Lincolnshire Wolds Countryside Service, Town Councils and various organisations and businesses in the sector; the group have been working together for the past three years to promote the Wolds as a visitor destination. “It’s also great to see that our efforts to help support an extended visitor season are having an impact, with the number of visitors coming to our District during the traditionally quieter months increasing once more.

“Alongside our partners Magna Vitae we have made significant investments along the coast in the past year and we’ve seen a similar level of investment from private businesses to further develop our local attractions and accommodation.”

East Lindsey continues to see an increase in the number of visitors coming to the area outside of the traditional visitor season – November to March – showing that progress is being made toward the District Council’s ambition to extend the visitor season and see more sustainable employment in the visitor economy sector.

Portfolio Holder for Coastal Economy, Councillor Steve Kirk, said: “It is brilliant to once again see an increase in the value of the visitor economy, we have seen year on year growth since 2009 and it’s very encouraging to see that continue.

Portfolio Holder for Market Towns and Rural Economy, Councillor Adam Grist, added: “Tourism is such a vital part of the East Lindsey economy and a £45m increase in the economic impact made by the sector is phenomenal.

“The positive news from the Wolds report is outstanding too.

“It shows how beneficial the work being undertaken by the Love Lincolnshire Wolds Partnership is in helping to increase the profile of the Wolds and establish it as an up and coming visitor destination.”

The full STEAM reports for East Lindsey and the Wolds are available to view here.