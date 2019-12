A 22-year-old last seen in Horncastle yesterday morning (Monday) has been found safe and well.

Horncastle Police have thanked everyone who shared the appeal.

Original story:

Horncastle Police are concerned for the whereabouts of Harley Desmond from Horncastle, who has not been seen since 6am this morning (Monday).

Harley would have been walking to work via the town centre.

If you have seen Harley or know of Harley’s whereabouts, call 101 Incident Number 172 of December 9.