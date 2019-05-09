Update from Wolds Wildlife Park on future open days

Residents in the Horncastle area will have to wait until later in the year for another chance to see the private collection of animals at Wolds Wildlife Park.

An announcement posted on the Wolds Wildlife Park Facebook page last week read: “This coming weekend (May 5 and 6) will be our last open weekend for a while.

“We were going to have one at the end of May but licensing is taking a little longer than we anticipated so please keep supporting us on our journey so we can put Horncastle back on the map.

“If all goes well we should be able to open again July/August 2019.

“We will keep working hard here at Wolds Wildlife Park in the meantime to give everyone who visits more improvements and new enclosures to see.

“Coming soon will be the outdoor walk through lemur enclosure and Benjamin and Sarah’s (baby lions) new enclosure. New toilets and a burger/ice cream building are being built now.”

Search for Wolds Wildlife Park on Facebook for updates.