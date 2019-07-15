Update: Anglian Water customers in Lincolnshire Wolds given ‘all clear’ to use water as normal

Residents in Horncastle and surrounding villages can now use their water as normal, Anglian Water has confirmed.

Dr Clair Dunn Head of Water Quality at Anglian Water said: “We’re pleased to confirm that all customers in the Lincolnshire Wolds no longer need to boil their water before using it.

“We asked residents to boil their water as a precaution, after one water sample taken from our own sampling tap indicated the presence of bacteria that we wouldn’t normally expect and needed to investigate further.

“All samples in the network feeding customer taps have remained clear throughout, but because of this one unusual sample we took the precautionary decision to ask these customers to boil their water temporarily while we undertook further tests.

“The risk was minimal, but we made the decision because customer safety is our priority.

“Our latest sample results have remained clear, so we’re pleased to say that boiling water is no longer necessary.

“Our customers’ health and wellbeing will always come first which is why we always take a very precautionary approach to water quality.

“We know this was inconvenient for the community, and we are very grateful for their patience and understanding.

“Customers in the affected area will receive a written confirmation of this advice in the post tomorrow (Tuesday) and they can still can check their postcodes on our website www.anglianwater.co.uk.

“Information is also available on the In Your Area part of our website – www.anglianwater.co.uk/yourarea and on our Twitter and Facebook accounts.”

Original article at 13.37 today (Monday):

MP for Horncastle and Louth, Victoria Atkins, has issued an update received from Anglian Water regarding the current situation in Horncastle and surrounding villages.

The update, published by Victoria Atkins, explains: “I’m pleased to report that the water samples taken yesterday have all come back clear.

“However as a further precautionary measure, we are keeping the temporary boil notice in place until another set of samples come back this afternoon.

“This means that we are continuing to advise customers in the areas listed in Karen’s previous email below to boil their tap water and leave it to cool before using it for drinking, cooking, preparing food and brushing teeth until further notice.

People are still able to get further information from Anglian Water’s customer services department on 03457 145 145.

“Anyone with concerns about their health should contact their GP or NHS Choices on 111.”

As previously reported, Anglian Water is advising customers to boil their tap water and leave it to cool before using it for drinking, cooking, preparing food and brushing teeth until further notice in the following areas:

• Belchford

• Bolingbroke

• Claxby with Moorby

• Fulletby

• Greetham with Somersby

• Hagworthingham

• Hameringham

• High Toynton

• Low Toynton

• Lusby with Winceby

•Mareham on the Hill

• Maidenwell

• Mavis Enderby

• Raithby

• Revesby

• Scrivelsby

• Tetford

• West Ashby

The water company has issued this advice as a precaution after test results showed the water may not be up to its usual high standards.