Tree planting day marks launch of Horncastle Climate Action group

A new campaign group, Horncastle Climate Action (HCA), has been set up by local environmentalists to raise the issue of climate crisis in the town and surrounding area.

The group believes the threat from’ man-made’ climate change is so great, urgent and far reaching action must be taken immediately to mitigate the worst impacts the crisis will mean for everyone.

As a first initiative, the group is planning a tree planting event in the Bain Valley Park (off Hemingby Lane) this Saturday.

The trees will improve biodiversity and help offset carbon emissions.

Fruit trees will also be supplied to Horncastle allotments, and The Green, off Thomas Gibson Drive.

Saturday’s event will take place between 10-12noon.

A group spokesman said: “Many thanks must go to East Lindsay District Council and Horncastle Town Council for allowing this to go ahead, to Crowders Nursery, the local Tesco store, and Horncastle Garden Centre for donating trees, and to the Co-op for an offer of help, and funds.”

As well as tree planting, a fun wild flower ‘seed bomb’ making workshop will be available.

All members of the public are welcome to take part.

•Anyone who wants more information should visit Horncastle Climate Action Group on Facebook or contact Jonathan on 07515 945146, email jonathanleafandstream@gmail.com or call Simon on 07535 337507.