Traffic management as part of Woodhall Spa 1940’s Festival this weekend

The 2019 Woodhall Spa 1940s’ Festival is now just days away, and with over 45,000 visitors expected, the organising committee is putting in place enhanced traffic management plan to minimise the impact of vehicles on the village.

Last month the committee wrote to homes on all affected roads – over 3,000 addresses – to clearly advise of the various temporary road closures, diversions and parking restrictions which will be in place this Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14.

This is to ensure residents had early notice on where to park and how to pass through manned barriers using the passes provided, put in place to prevent visitors from parking in residential areas.

The committee has received great feedback about the clarity and efficiency of the early notice.

The successful Park and Ride service will return to encourage visitors to park at designated points on the edge of Woodhall Spa.

Visitors to the Festival will be directed to the main car parks on Green Lane, Edlington Moor, Horncastle Road and Lodge Road.

Motorbike parking is available at Tattershall Road Industrial Estate and a limited volume of Disabled Parking has been allocated at St Hugh’s School.

A special Blue Badge drop- off point has been arranged for those less able to walk, at the corner of Victoria Avenue and Stanhope Avenue.

Parking costs £10 per car for hassle-free all-day parking – or £7 if pre- booked - with shuttle services running until 6pm each day.

To further minimise impact on the residents of Woodhall Spa, there will be no parking in the village during festival hours (9am-6pm) and Lincolnshire County Council traffic wardens will be patrolling the village throughout the event.

Broadway and Station Road will be closed to all traffic during festival hours (9am-6pm), with a clear diversion route in place for vehicles passing through the village.

The following roads will be closed to festival traffic and only accessible to residents using passes - Coronation Road – Stixwould Road to King George Avenue; Stanhope Avenue – The Broadway to Victoria Avenue; Stanhope Avenue – Iddesleigh Road to Tor O Moor Road; Station Road – Tattershall Road to the Broadway; The Broadway – Station Road to Iddesleigh Road; Arnhem Way – Tattershall Road to Stanhope Avenue; Cromwell Avenue – Tattershall Road to Arnhem Way; St Leonard’s Avenue – Tattershall Road St Peters Drive; Albany Road – Tattershall Road to St Peters Drive; Sylvan Avenue – Iddesleigh Road to Tor O Moor Road; Tarleton Avenue – Horncastle Road to Tor O Moor Road; Tor O Moor Road – Kirkby Lane to Stanhope Avenue; Turnberry Drive – Witham Road to Muirfield Way’ Wentworth Way – Witham Road to Turnberry Drive; Alexandra Road – Witham Road to end of Road; King Edwards Road – Witham Road to King Edward Avenue; Woodland Drive – Kirkby Lane to Kirkby Lane.

Access to the Kinema, Teahouse in The Woods, and all residences located on Coronation Road, Manor Road, Spa Road, and King George Avenue will be via the marshaled junction at Coronation Road and Stixwould Road.

Chair of the organising committee Andy Hunter said today: “We are really excited to welcome another fantastic influx of visitors this year, so many of whom remark on how special our village and our community is.

“Given the popularity of our event, we have come to expect a large volume of vehicles, so we have put in place a very robust plan to direct visitors to the right car parks, close more residential streets and ensure our village remains safe for anyone who lives here, attending or is simply passingthrough.”

• Turn to Page 4 for more details regarding traffic measures in Woodhall Spa.