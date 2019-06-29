Tractors roll to help village funds

The 16th Grainthorpe classic and modern tractor road run will be held this Sunday, June 30.

The run will start at Wyham House Farm, Ludborough (DN36 5RS), at 10am.

The cost is £10 per tractor, which includes bun, cake and a drink at lunchtime, and entries can be booked in from 8am.

The run will follow a scenic off and on-road route to Grainthorpe playing fields, with a short stop at the Lincolnshire Wolds Railway at Ludborough around 11am.

Food and refreshments will be available from 12.30pm at Grainthorpe and it is expected the tractors will arrive soon after this.

Everyone is welcome to go along and talk to friends, as well as finding out more about the array of tractors taking part; entry and car parking are free.

Funds raised will go to village facilities at the playing fields and village hall.