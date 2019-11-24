Toray tots mark two years of ‘cross-generational’ fun

The hugely popular Toray Tots Group at Toray Pines Care Home in Coningsby recently celebrated its second successful year.

The lively inter-generational group meets on the second Wednesday of every month and provides a special occasion where young people and older people get together to sing, play games and simply enjoy each other’s company.

Toray Tots is run by the home’s activity co-ordinators Sarah Bonner and Sherri Kee, who were first inspired by a Channel 4 programme ‘An Old People’s Home For Four Year Olds’ and brought their own children in to meet residents.

Since then, the group has gone from strength to strength and now includes other mums and their tots.

Local nursery Little Acorns often comes along to join in the fun.

Toray Pines registered manager Katie More said: “The bond between young and older people is very important for stimulation, confidence and self-esteem.

“Children light up our residents’ lives and bring back important memories.

“We encourage multi-generational work at every opportunity.”

Activity co-ordinator Sarah said: “We love to see the residents interact with the children, they sing songs and read books, it’s heart-warming to watch.”

Fellow co-ordinator Sherri added: “The children smiling and laughing makes the residents laugh and smile.

“The happy mood is infectious!”