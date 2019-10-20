Top recognition for Horncastle and Coningsby medical practices

Staff at two local medical practices are celebrating after being formally recognised for their work supporting unpaid carers.

The Horncastle Medical Group and the New Coningsby Surgery have received the Lincolnshire Carers’ Quality Award from Lincolnshire based charity Every-One.

Staff at the Horncastle Medical Group.

Every-One works to support unpaid carers – and the people they care for.

The award is funded by Lincolnshire County Council.

Horncastle Medical Group has been working with Every-One for the last few months to gain the accreditation, recognising their commitment to identifying and supporting unpaid carers.

The work has been led by Rachael Tagg and Sue Smith.

Rachael said she would like to encourage unpaid carers to identify themselves to the practice and allow staff to document the information on their electronic medical record system.

This will then allow patients who are carers to be offered useful information and support – as well as being offered a free seasonal flu vaccine.

At the New Coningsby Surgery, the project has been led by Amanda Bell and Debbie Bent (practice managers) who are both carer champions.

Debbie and Amanda said it was a ‘great’ to work with Every-one and added: “We learnt a lot about our unpaid carers and how to identify them, so we can support when needed.

“Working towards the accreditation was both positive and enjoyable.

Julie Goy, Quality Development Lead for Every-One, presented the award to both teams.

She said: “There are over 85,000 unpaid carers within Lincolnshire and it is so important they receive the support they need to undertake their role and ensure their own health and wellbeing.

“It has been an absolute pleasure for Every-One to work with Horncastle Medical Group and the New Coningsby Surgery.

“The staff at both work very hard to provide really excellent support and were delighted to agree accreditation.”