Top Radio 1 DJ to lead Market Rasen VE Day celebrations at race meeting

One of the world’s top DJs, Scott Mills from BBC Radio 1, will be returning to Market Rasen in May to headline the post racing music on what will be a memorable day of celebration at the track.

Mills, who had rave reviews when appearing as part of the ‘Rasen Rocks’ series in 2013, will play a post race set as part of Market Rasen’s Great British Celebration race night on Friday May 8.

This is a new fixture for the Rasen course and is being staged on a Bank Holiday, with the usual first Monday in May being switched to the Friday to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

The racecourse will be adorned in Union Jack bunting in honour of this special occasion, where there will also be National Anthem sing-a-longs, music from Aston Dobson and Charlotte Porter, a Brass Band and Queen look-a-likes!

Nadia Powell, General Manager at Market Rasen Racecourse, said: “This is a unique day which gives us a one-off opportunity to provide something really special and capture the mood of the nation.

“Scott Mills is an icon to a whole generation who listen to him on Radio 1 every day and to have him round off a night which will see the best in racing and a top class family evening on a Bank Holiday is something we are really looking forward to.”

Tickets are on sale now and start at £12, with under 18s free when accompanied by a paying adult.

For £90 per person, subject to availability, you can book the best seats in the house in the Altior Restaurant.

On the day, gates will open at 3.35pm with the first race at 5.35pm and the last of seven off at 8.30pm.

Scott Mills will play from 8.45pm until the event ends at 10.15pm