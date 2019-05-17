Time to enjoy week-long arts and music festival in Horncastle

Horncastle Arts and Music Festival gets under way yesterday (Thursday) and promises a week of events and activities to showcase local talent.

This year’s theme is ‘Time’ and displays will be in St Mary’s Church throughout the coming week, with workshops and concerts taking place too - for free.

Tomorrow, Saturday, May 18, will once again be the festival’s big family occasion, with activities running from 10am to 4pm.

Young Stagers get the ball rolling with their open rehearsal at 10.15am.

Ruth Bell, ELBO, Minting Choir the Ukulele Group, Horncastle Community Choir, the Gospellers and Banovallum Junior Brass will be performing too throughout the day.

In true festival style, the day will be rounded off with a Big Sing Sing-a-long.

After a quieter day on the Sunday, the community orchestra will be performing in the evening.

Next Monday morning (May 20) from 10am to noon, Banovallum School will be having a drama workshop and then at 12.10pm, local artist Ash Buckingham will be giving a demonstration.

At 2pm, there is the opportunity to join in as the very popular Primary School sing-a-long takes place.

There is more singing in the evening with the Community Choir open rehearsal.

Banovallum School jazz, the Mike Smyth Quartet and Banovallum Brass junior band will all be performing next Tuesday, while Wednesday will feature a concert from QEGS and the Gospel Choir.

Festival programmes from Perkins and the church.