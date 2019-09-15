Tickets on sale now for festive fun at Rand Farm Park

With Christmas only a mere matter of months away a popular attraction near Wragby invites visitors to join them over the festive period.

Tickets for Christmas at Rand Farm Park are on sale now - and visitors can save 10% if they book online this month.

The Real Christmas Experience is an immersive journey through themed zones.

Visitors can decorate a gingerbread biscuit with Mrs Claus, walk through a 3D Enchanted Forest and learn to be a real elf in Elf Academy, enrol in Santa’s music school before meeting Santa himself and choosing a toy from his Magical Toyshop!

There is also The Lazy Elf’s Toy Workshop and a new photograph opportunity in Gingerbread Land (sometimes even with Gingerbread George).

Youngsters can also enjoy breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 21 and Sunday, December 22.

And for adults - there is an exclusive adults only Christmas themed date night featuring festivities and hands-on animal activities.

All activities - as well as year round favourites such as animal handling, bottle feeding and much more - are included in the admission price and are available from November 23.

To find out more, visit www.randfarmpark.com