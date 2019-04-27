Three star food rating for Coningsby butchers

A popular family butchers in Coningsby has recently been awarded a given a three star food hygiene rating, according to a report.

Inspectors from East Lindsey District Council visited R H Papworth, in Silver Street, Coningsby, on February 19, 2019.

They reported on three key areas - hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities, and building and management of food safety.

The overall mark from inspectors was three stars out of a possible five, meaning that the business is ‘generally satisfactory’.

As previously reported, R H Papworth was given a zero star food rating after an inspection on December 19, 2018.