They’re on the ball at the Durham Ox

Horncastle Town’s U-12s girls team are certainly one of the smartest in their league, thanks to a sponsorship deal wuith the Durham Ox public house in Thimbleby.

The pub has helped a number of local causes by rasing money at quiz nights.

The football club has used the donation to pay for new rain jackets and matchballs.

The girls are in their second season of playing together and are currently second in the Mid-Lincs League after winning four of their opening five matches. They have shown they have the ability and commitment to become a successful team and came close to winning three tournaments during the summer.

Most importantly, the girls are developing a great team spirit and thoroughly enjoy themselves. Team members and management are pictured with Jade Flynn from the Durham Ox.