They’re all Hart! Couple raise Poppy Appeal cash

When it comes to raising funds for the 2019 Poppy Appeal, husband and wife team Peter and Jo Hart really are a winning combination.

A dazzling display outside their home in Hemingby has certainly caught the eye but that’s only part of the couple’s fantastic efforts.

So far, they have raised more than £760.

Pete’s sister has even joined in the fundraising...even though she had a terrible accident and broke one ankle in seven places – and dislocated the other.

Jo explained: “Pete has worked tirelessly on the display from making frames for the flags to hand painting the metal structures and helping me coordinate the fundraising at work.

“Pete’s sister came to my rescue and knitted all the large poppies for the display while I knitted the smaller ones for selling at work.

“Not being a knitter myself, this was a huge help to me.

“There are so many people to thank. The list is endless .”

Jo went on mention Horncastle Golf Club who donated two prizes for a raffle and The Cornish Hardware Store for donating flags for the display.

She also gave a special vote of thanks to her employers Tong Engineering who donated prizes for the raffle and, along with Jo, baked cakes for the a cake sale.