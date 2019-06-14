The Zero Degrees Festival launches tonight!

The Zero Degrees Festival starts today (Friday June 14) – and there is a whole host of fantastic events coming up in Louth over the next two weeks.

The fun will kick off tonight at 6pm, with the ever-popular ‘Party In The Pews’ at St James’ Church.

Meanwhile, the Consortium micro-pub (just off Cornmarket), will see the launch of Tony Howkins’ celebratory beer.

A 4.2% ABV Blonde Ale, brewed from two types of malt and Amarillo hops, has been developed specially for the festival.

Tony said: “It’s great to be associated with Louth’s annual festival again and I’m more than happy to have created a special summery ale for everyone to enjoy.”

On the last day of this month, The Consortium will also host a cider and sausage festival, featuring a selection of ales, wines and spirits.

The first week of the festival continues on Sunday (June 16) with the Vintage Day from 10am, in association with the Mason’s Arms, when Big Boy Bloater and the LiMiTs will bring live music to the stage in Cornmarket for Lindy Hop dancing with 52nd Street Jump, plus vintage cars, bikes and plenty of stalls.

Next Wednesday (June 19), Louth Cattle Market will host a summer variety spectacular “Never Mind The Bullocks” presented by Riverhead Producers at 6.30pm.

The show will provide an evening of family entertainment including comedy, music, magic and dance. Bring a cushion and a picnic and enjoy the show.

This will be the first such event to be staged at the market since it was saved by the community two years ago.

Tickets cost £5 and can be purchased from the Boar’s Head, Off the Beaten Tracks, and the Riverhead Theatre.

The same evening there will also be some lively fun at the Boar’s Head – which was also saved from demolition and is now one of the town’s most popular hostelries.

The ‘Not so Late Showband’, Kirsty Hannah, Gemma Newman and Matthew Jeffrey are on the menu, while Marlon and Jemma will be serving up drinks and snacks.

n For more details about the festival, visit www.zerodegreeslouth.org.uk or follow the festival updates on Facebook and Twitter.