The battle is onto save Horncastle Youth Centre

The battle to save Horncastle’s under threat Youth Centre is up and running.

The News revealed last week that the building could be closed in September following a detailed review and audit by Lincolnshire County Council.

The centre - off Jubilee Way - is ‘home’ to a number of organisations, including the town’s Youth Club.

A meeting has already taken place between local councillors and a County Council representative in an attempt to stave off closure.

The meeting involved county councillor Bill Aron and town councillor Dominic Hinkins, who wants to see the centre remain open.

Coun Hinkins described the meeting as ‘good’ and added in a tweet: “The centre has so much space and untapped opportunity for use, and is not in as bad a state as feared - which is great.”

Horncastle Town Council has also written to LCC, asking for a delay in the closure process, buying more time to save the building.

The News understands any campaign would probably be community led, rather than a campaign led by the town council.

Town councillors have expressed their support and queried the county council’s claims that the centre is no longer viable - largely because of the cost of repairs.

LCC says organisations affected by the closure could move to alternative accommodation, but town councillors have raised doubts about that idea.

Meanwhile, Horncastle PCSO Nigel Wass has also voiced his concerns about the negative impact the closure would have.

Speaking at this month’s town council meeting, PCSO Wass said the youth club provided a vital service.

He added: “In the 12 years I have been doing this job, we (the poli ce) have had very good interaction with the youth club.

“The club used to operate two days a week. The various funding cuts have made it more disenfranchised. It would be a big step back if we lost it.

“A lot of people are trying to do positive things. What we is need is a joint campaign in the town to keep it open.”