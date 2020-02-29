Teenager’s new warning of a ‘climate catastrophe’

A teenager who is a leading figure in Horncastle’s climate change demonstrations has warned the recent bad weather is a sign of things to come.

Holly Pavey, a student at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School, was among the campaigners who took part in the latest demonstration in the town’s Market Place earlier this month.

Children, students, parents, grandparents and workers are demanding action to end what has been described as a ‘climate catastrophe’.

Holly (13) said: “There was another good turnout.

“The protesters at the rally were asking that our local and national politicians ‘have a heart for the planet.’

“Latest figures suggest that greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere are at yet another record breaking level.

“This can not be allowed to continue if we are to meet the targets set at the Paris Climate Conference. “

Holly went on to say a ‘special thank you’ to all the adults who turned out to support the young people at the rally.

Holly stressed that recent events - local, national and international - highlight why action needs to be taken.

She added: “From the recent flooding in this area to the flooding in other parts of the UK and the bushfires in Australia, we are waking up to a reality where we can no longer chose to ignore this issue.

“We must stand up and fight for our future or face an uninhabitable planet.”

One of the campaigners who took part is Jonathan Lincoln who repeated his call for Horncastle Town Council to reveal what measures they will adopt after declaring a ‘climate emergency’ two months ago.

He said: “Words are one thing - actions are another.”