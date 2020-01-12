Tattershall residents: “Mobile Post Office is ‘not the answer’

Residents living in Tattershall are calling for a long-term solution to fears the village could be left without a Post Office.

Tattershall Post Office, located in Market Place, will be closed from Wednesday 15 January – following the retirement of popular Postmaster Peter Barrack.

The Post Office has stressed the closure will be ‘temporary’ as it continues to look for what it describes as a ‘permanent solution’.

In the meantime, a mobile service will be provided.

It will be operated by the Posmaster from nearby Coningsby who will add Tattershall to the communities he visits.

The service for Tattershall will be based in a layby in the Market Place every Tuesday from 8.45–9.15am.

It will start from Tuesday, January 21 - six days after Mr Barrack retires.

At present, the Post Office opens six days a week and residents have expressed their concerns about the mobile arrangement which will reduce options to just 20 minutes.

One resident, who did not want to be named, said: “The current Post Office is open from six in the morning until six at night and the staff are brilliant.

“Now, we’re being asked to put up with 30 minutes a week. It isn’t the answer. We need a long-term solution.”

The Post Office say a ‘wide range of products and services will be available.’