Tanglewood’s support for hospice

A leading care home provider joined forces with a Lincolnshire-based organisation earlier last month to raise money for frontline carers.

Tanglewood Care Homes was the lead sponsor for St Barnabas Hospice’s Forget Me Not appeal which launched at the beginning of April.

The appeal included a display of more than 1,000 hand-crafted iron forget me not flowers which were installed in the grounds of Lincoln Castle.

In support of the appeal, senior managers at Tanglewood care homes placed six flowers in memory of a lost ones - one for each of the Tanglewood care homes in Lincolnshire.

Thanks to kind sponsorship, which was used to help the charity cover the campaign’s costs, money donated through the appeal has gone directly to St Barnabas’ front-line care.

Tracy Ann Shelbourn, founder and CEO of Tanglewood, said: “Once we heard about this wonderful and touching appeal, we wanted to get involved straight away.

“The meaning of the campaign was very close to our hearts at Tanglewood and we planted six Forget Me Not flowers, one for each of our Lincolnshire care homes, in commemoration of all the residents, families and team members who have touched our hearts over the past 30 years.

“It is tremendously worthwhile sponsoring campaigns such as this because it means more of the money raised goes to where it’s needed the most – frontline care.

“This powerful event turned heads and encouraged a time of reflection for many.

Following the display, supporters were able to collect their flowers from the castle, or have them posted to their chosen address.

Caroline Swindin, Corporate Fundraiser at St Barnabas, added: “St Barnabas Hospice was delighted to work with Tanglewood Care Homes on this very special appeal.

“The Forget Me Not installation is the first of its kind for us, and one of the most successful fundraising activities in our 35-year history.

“Having the continued support of Tanglewood has been fantastic, as we both have similar missions – to offer kind and compassionate care.

“We hope this is the start of many more appeals together.”