Take on pumpkin trail and deer safari at Stourton Estates

Kick off this month’s half term with a seasonal treat at the Stourton Estates Open Day this Sunday, October 20.

Visitors to the estate, just outside Baumber, can wander around the arboretum and enjoy the autumn colours, while families can have a go at the pumpkin trail.

The Stourton team is keen to work with other local businesses and community groups, sourcing the pumpkins from Waddingworth and getting the Wragby Brownies to carefully paint them.

These uniquely designed creations have now been hidden around the arboretum for visitors to find.

There will also be the opportunity to go on a Deer Rut Safari; places are limited so advanced online booking is advised.

The safari gives the chance to get up close to the estate’s herd of red deer from the safety of a trailer, and it’s likely you’ll hear the stags roar at this time of year, too.

Take part in the circus workshops and enjoy the estate’s very own venison burgers.

Home-made pumpkin soup, real coffee and delicious cakes will be available from the warmth of the safari tent with a roaring log burner, where there will also be craft activities and a competition for children to win a family ticket to November’s Enchanted Woodland Lights event.

The event runs from 10am to 4pm.

To see more of what’s on offer and to book a place on a deer safari, visit www.stourton estates.co.uk