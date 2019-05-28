‘T.E.D.’ working together in East Lindsey

T.E.D. Ageing Better in East Lindsey is thrilled to be working with local organisations to provide a variety of opportunities for people aged over 50 in the area to take part and learn new skills.

T.E.D.s engagement with people and partners, evaluation, research and delivery to date identified that there was a need for services providing opportunities around, Advocacy and Advice, Befriending, Digital Skills and Access, Health and Wellbeing and Activities for Older Men.

Amy Thomas, T.E.D. Programme Manager, said: “We are very much looking forward to working with the organisations to make a real difference to the lives of the people we work with and to create a lasting legacy for the T.E.D. in East Lindsey programme.

“These newly commissioned services will meet specific gaps in provision that T.E.D. has identified and will hopefully reach as many people as possible.”

Each of the organisations have been newly-commissioned by T.E.D. to provide, or continue providing, specific services which meet these needs and include:

• Magna Vitae – CHAPS Project a revival of social/working men’s clubs, using sport as a theme to attract men to weekly sessions.

• Carers First – CALM Project to encourage male carers to become more socially active within their community via befriending, mentoring and buddying initiatives.

• Age UK Lindsey – continuation of the successful Lunch Club Project

• Magna Vitae – further development of the Fitness, Food and Friends Project which covers fitness, nutritional advice, and health and wellbeing.

• Lincs Digital – Digital Skills Training taking people on line and providing support sessions around online safety, finances, communication and shopping.

• Age UK Lindsey – continued development of the current Befriending Service

• Citizens Advice Bureau - Advice and Advocacy

This is the final round of commissioning through T.E.D. in East Lindsey, with all successful applicants being contracted to work with T.E.D. and its beneficiaries until January 2021. To find out more, visit https://tedineastlindsey.co.uk/commissioned-services-update.

T.E.D. – Ageing Better in East Lindsey is part of Ageing Better, a programme set up by The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest funder of community activity in the UK.

Ageing Better aims to develop creative ways for people aged over 50 to be actively involved in their local communities, helping to combat social isolation and loneliness.

It is one of five major programmes set up by The National Lottery Community Fund to test and learn from new approaches to designing services which aim to make people’s lives healthier and