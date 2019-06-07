Supporting carers in communities across Lincolnshire

National Carers Week begins on Monday, June 10, and aims to raise awareness of caring, highlight the challenges carers face and recognise the contribution they make to families and communities.

This year, Carers FIRST and Lincolnshire County Council are running events across the county to help the estimated 84,000 carers in Lincolnshire.

Coun Patricia Bradwell OBE, Executive Member for Adult Care, said: “Caring can be both rewarding and satisfying, it can also teach people new skills and help them realise potential they may never thought they had.

“But without the right support, especially if you’re juggling working and caring, it can have a significant impact.

“We know it can cause ill health, poverty and social isolation. This is why the focus for Carers Week 2019 is getting carers connected in their communities to the right support and information.”

‘Carers cuppa’ events are being held across the county, which will provide an opportunity for those people who care for a loved one to socialise with other carers over a free tea/coffee and to find out how different services can support them.

All events are free and no booking is required, for more information visit the Carers FIRST website.

Events are being held at:

Monday June 10

9am-noon Oldrids Restaurant, Pescod Square, Boston PE21 6UF

noon -3pm Tilly’s Café & Gift shop Metheringham LN4 3HF

1pm-3pm Chain Bridge, Wyberton, Boston, PE21 7JE

1pm–4pm Waitrose Café, Searby Rd, Lincoln LN2 4DS

Tuesday, June 11

9.30am-12.30pm Tesco’s, Gainsborough DN21 2HA

10am-12pm Mooch Perfect Gifts and Café 89 Lumley road Skegness PE25 3LS

10am-2pm The Halfmoon Hotel tea room, 25 -28 West St. Alford, LN13 9DG

noon-2pm Wake House 41 North Street Bourne, PE10 9AE

1pm–4pm The Showroom, Tritton Rd, Lincoln LN6 7QY

Wednesday, June 12

10am-1pm Riverside Café 26a Bridge St, Saxilby, Lincoln, LN1 2PZ

10am-noon Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre 28 Plough Hill Caistor LN7 6LZ

10am-1pm Sage Gardener CIC The lodge Eagle Hall Lincoln LN6 9HZ

1pm-3pm Age Uk 36 Park St Lincoln LN1 1UQ

1pm -4pm Co-op Cafe West Street Market Place Long Sutton PE12 9BN

2pm-4pm Jossals Cafe, 7 Queen St, Market Rasen, LN8 3EH

Thursday, June 13

10am-noon Cherry Willingham Community Hub Cherry Willingham, Lincoln

10am-noon Bacchus Hotel, 17 High Street Sutton On Sea LN12 2EY

10am -2pm Riverside Church Southgate, Sleaford NG34 7RY

12pm-3pm The Toadstool Café 54 Queens St, Louth LN11 9BL

1pm-3pm St Barnabas Charity Shop and Café 19 Market Place Spalding PE11 1SU

2pm – 4pm Myers Tea Room, 20 Bull Ring, Horncastle LN9 5HU

Friday. June 14

9.30am-12:30pm The Toadstool Café Louth LN11 9BL

10am-12pm United Reform Church 29 Broad St, Stamford PE9 1PJ

10.30am- 1pm Pennells Garden Centre Lincoln LN6 9NT