Superhero fun run at Market Rasen for air ambulance

The Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance is looking for superheroes of all ages to walk, run or ‘fly’ in their very own fun run to celebrate the Charity’s 25th year of flying lifesaving missions.

The 5k fun run will be held at Market Rasen Racecourse on Sunday May 12 and is suitable for pushchairs, children and well-behaved dogs on leads.

With the support of Lincolnshire Co-op and Market Rasen Racecourse, participants are being invited to take on the challenge whilst wearing their very best superhero outfits.

Gemma Shaw, Fundraising Manager at Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, said: “On average, our crew is called to attend three traumatic missions per day.

“For those within the communities of Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire that are experiencing probably the worst and most life-threatening day of their life, they truly depend upon and need our services.

“Every superhero who takes part in our fun run will help us to make sure we can be there for our next patient at a time when they need us most.

“This is an amazing and fun way for anyone to help make a difference, and at the same time, celebrate our incredible life-saving service and crew as we mark our 25th Anniversary this year!”

As part of the event, a fun warm up will be provided for participants, while spectators can go along to support and cheer runners on.

Refreshments will be available on the day and visitors are welcome to bring their own picnic to enjoy.

Each runner who completes the challenge will receive their very own Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance limited edition superhero medal, kindly supplied by Western Power Distribution.

The event will start at 10am, with a £10 entry fee, under 16s free.

To sign up and visit www.ambucopter.org.uk or email enquiries@ambucopter.org.uk .