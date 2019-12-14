Super Sally is a cut above the rest!

When Sally Hack started her hairdressing career, a decent shampoo and set cost 50p.

Mind you, that was almost 50 years ago!

Sally was only 13 when she used to help out at the ‘old’ Patricia’s Salon on East Street, Horncastle.

Her career certainly proved to be a cut above the rest, though.

For the last 16 years, she’s owned Charlies Hair Salon in North Street.

But now, at the age of 61, Sally has decided to hang up her scissors and retire.

She admits: “I’ve really enjoyed my career and I lost count of how many hair cuts I’ve done years ago.

“I’ll miss the customers and all their stories but after all these years I’m ready to retire.

“It’s time to spend more time with my family and my husband Stephen.

“Running a business has always been time consuming but these days there’s all the paper work and rules and regulations.

“I’ve never liked that side of things.”

Sally was born in Horncastle and attended Banovallum School.

Becoming a hairdresser was always her ambition –hence that start when she was only just into her teens.

“I was only allowed to wash people’s hair back then,” she added, “but I learned a lot.”

After marrying, Sally lived in Mareham le Fen.

Having children delayed her career before she attended Boston College to gain some qualifications.

At first,Sally operated a mobile business but then moved back to Horncastle to join Charlies Salon, then located in Bridge Street and owned at the time by now district councillor Sandra Campbell Wardman.

Sandra moved the salon to North Street and when she decided to step aside, Sally bought the business.

She – and Charlies – has never looked back, building on an already loyal customer base.

Sally added: “There have been a lot of changes in styles, colours...everything.

“However, I’ve enjoyed it. The business has given us a good living.”

Sally’s final customer will be on Christmas Eve, although she won’t officially retire to December 31.

She adds: “New Year’s Eve sounds ideal. A new year and a new start for me.

“I’d just like to say thanks to all my customers – and all my staff.

“My family have been so supportive as well. Now it’s time to see them a bit more.”