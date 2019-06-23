Successful inspection for Tattershall school

Tattershall Holy Trinity Primary School has been graded ‘Excellent’ after a inspection primarily looking at their distinctiveness and effectiveness as a Church School.

The recent Statuary Inspection of Anglican and Method Schools (SIAMS) report highlighted how the ‘deeply Christian vision is threaded through every aspect of this Church School’.

The report states that ‘staff morale is extremely high’ and that ‘pupils thoroughly enjoy all the school has to offer’.

The report also highlights the support for children and familieis associated with the RAF.

It states: “Pupil mobility is high due to the large proportion of pupils from the RAF base.

“These pupils and their families are extremely well supported.

When parents are away for lengthy periods of time pupils can share their fears and concerns.”

The SIAMS report also highlighted areas in which Tattershall Holy Trinity Primary School can improve.

These include ‘supporting other Church Schools in their development by sharing Holy Trinity’s excellent self-evaluation approach’ and ‘extending opportunities with the church for wider engagement in acts of worship and service to deepen pupils’ and adults’ experience of Christian faith’.

The latest news has been welcomed by Stephanie Lilley, Headteacher at Tattershall Holy Trinity Primary School.

Mrs Lilley commented: “We were delighted to be awarded excellent in our recent Church School Inspection as it is a reflection of our fantastic whole school approach to Church School Distinctiveness.

“We have a fantastic team of pupils, staff, Local Board members and the wider community who work together to ensure that everyone feels valued and loved.”

Tattershall Holy Trinity Primary School, formerly Holy Trinity CofE Primary School, was graded as ‘Good’ by Ofsted in 2014.

The school recently became a member of Lincoln Anglican Academy Trust last year and re-opened with a new name in April 2018.