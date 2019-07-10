Success once again for Thorpe Camp Visitor Centre 1940’s event

It was a belter of a weekend at Thorpe Camp Visitor Centre - with visitors heading over to enjoy two days of 1940s fun.

A report submitted by Heather Barratt reads: “The brilliant team of volunteers are to be congratulated for putting the time and effort to make this happen.

“The new memorial built by Ant Freeman to his own design single handed is worth a visit alone.

“With the grass mowed, mole hills flattened and the flag raised - the music could begin.

“Fantastic entertainers included The 40’s Home Front Amanda and Steve, May Blossom Vintage Song Bird, Johnny Victory and James vintage entertainer singer, George Formby (Stuart Lowther), U3A Market Rasen Ukulele Band, A Couple of Swells and Holly.

“According to the Co-ordinator John Haywood they ‘could not have squeezed anymore stalls or displays in’.

“A great big thank you to all those who displayed - stall holders, entertainers, military and vintage vehicles, NAAFI staff and all those who attended the gate and parking.

“We could not put this fantastic event on without our visitors and such regular supporters of which we thank.

“A message from our Co-ordinator John C Haywood - “This event has been running for 14 years - we profusely thank everyone involved - we look forward to seeing you all on July 4/5 2020.”