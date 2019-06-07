The start of the 10k race.

Success at Woodhall Spa 10K, fun run and wheelchair race

The crowds turned out on Sunday for the annual Woodhall Spa 10k – both to take part and to watch what has become a premier event.

A fun run and wheelchair race took place as well as the main 10k, which saw Matthew Bowser, a member of Lincoln Wellington, be first home in a time of 30:42. Just 50 seconds behind was fellow club member William Strangeway. Cloe Hubbard, Newark Athletics, was the first female home, in a time of 37:22, finished in 23rd position overall.

Pictured from left are Sharon Webber, Theresa Bowyer, Sandra Hudson and Johanne Clarke. EMN-190306-162032001
Pictured from left are Sharon Webber, Theresa Bowyer, Sandra Hudson and Johanne Clarke. EMN-190306-162032001
Midlands
David Dawson
Buy a Photo
Runners at the start of the 10k race.
Runners at the start of the 10k race.
Midlands
David Dawson
Buy a Photo
Jane Smith and Ian Clements EMN-190306-162126001
Jane Smith and Ian Clements EMN-190306-162126001
Midlands
David Dawson
Buy a Photo
Racers at the start of the wheelchair race. EMN-190306-162104001
Racers at the start of the wheelchair race. EMN-190306-162104001
Midlands
David Dawson
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4