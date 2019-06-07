Success at Woodhall Spa 10K, fun run and wheelchair race
The crowds turned out on Sunday for the annual Woodhall Spa 10k – both to take part and to watch what has become a premier event.
A fun run and wheelchair race took place as well as the main 10k, which saw Matthew Bowser, a member of Lincoln Wellington, be first home in a time of 30:42. Just 50 seconds behind was fellow club member William Strangeway. Cloe Hubbard, Newark Athletics, was the first female home, in a time of 37:22, finished in 23rd position overall.
Pictured from left are Sharon Webber, Theresa Bowyer, Sandra Hudson and Johanne Clarke. EMN-190306-162032001