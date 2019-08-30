Strictly’s Neil brings Gingerland Tour to Louth

Strictly Come Dancing’s Neil Jones gets to partner a celebrity in the upcoming series for the first time and he is also heading out on his own tour - Gingerland.

The really exciting news is he is including Louth’s Riverhead Theatre in the tour programme for next summer.

Straight from his Directorial and Choreographic debut at Sadler’s Wells, London, the world champion dancer will be bringing comedy, special effects and lots of outstanding dancing to his own show.

Neil will demonstrate the real reason he has so many Ballroom and Latin Championship titles to his name, including three-time World and eight-time British Champion.

Neil, who has danced with Judy Murray and Anita Rani on the Strictly Christmas specials and regularly appears on It Takes Two, has been part of the hit BBC show since 2016.

However, series 17 will see Neil paired with a celebrity for the first time and he can’t wait!

On the Gingerland 2020 Tour, Neil heads out on a journey showcasing what made him unique within the dancing world and introduce his audiences to the very people who influenced him as a dancer. It just so happens they were all Ginger!

Gingerland will be at the Riverhead Theatre on Wednesday July 8 at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £30, under 18s and Theatrecard holders £28.50,

A limited number of VIP Meet and Greet tickets, priced at £60, are also available.

Call 01507 600350 or visit www.louthriverheadtheatre.com