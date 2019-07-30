Strictly’s AJ brings 2020 tour to Grimsby Auditorium

Strictly favourite and serial semi-finalist AJ Pritchard is back out on the road in 2020 after his debut tour earlier this year.

He will be bringing AJ Live 2020 to theatres across the UK, including Grimsby Auditorium.

AJ says the show will combine the best moments from the Strictly Come Dancing you know and love, intertwined with new energy-packed choreography for all the family, from AJ and his pick of the best new UK dance talent.

He said: “ I have been planning this tour since I first began dancing aged 12, so you are in for a real treat, and I cannot wait to share my vision with you.

“Earlier in 2019, I toured the UK on my own for the first time and each venue had everyone out of their seats dancing, and standing ovations each night.

“AJ Live 2020 will be no different! I hope you can all join me for the night of your life.”

AJ was born Alex Joseph Pritchard in Stoke On Trent.

Aged 12, he began dancing under the guidance of his father Adrian, a former world champion level dancer.

Partnering with Chloe Hewitt, AJ went on to represent Great Britain around the world, winning the National Youth Championships three years in a row, as well as the British Open Youth Latin Champions and the European Youth Latin Champions.

In 2016 AJ joined the cast of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ on BBC1, where he made it to the semi-finals with his first celebrity dance partner the Olympian Claudia Fragapane, and with subsequent partners in 2017 and 2018.

Last year, AJ branched out into other television and media work including the formation of a relationship with CBBC where he has presented ‘Blue Peter’, reaching the semi-finals of ‘Celebrity Masterchef’ and winning Channel 4’s ‘Celebrity Hunted’ for Stand Up To Cancer.

AJ Live 2020 will be at Grimsby Auditorium on Sunday, March 15.

Tickets start at £26; call the box office on 0300 300 0035 or book online at www.grimsby auditorium.org.uk