Storm Ciara: Roads blocked by fallen trees in the Horncastle area

Motorists in Horncastle were faced with a weekend of road closures and diversions after Storm Ciara caused chaos across Lincolnshire over the weekend.

Lincolnshire Police have been assisting with issues across the county since Storm Ciara arrived on Saturday.

In a Tweet posted yesterday (Sunday) the Force Control Room for Lincolnshire Police stated: “So far today we have dealt with 628 calls for service - 238 of them were linked to Storm Ciara and the day is not yet over!

“Thanks go to everyone helping out and to all the other agencies working alongside us today.”

Yesterday (Sunday), a tree was reported as coming down in the high winds on the A158 Lincoln Road near to Horncastle Garden Centre.

Diversions were put in place and motorists were advised to avoid the area if possible.

In a Tweet yesterday, The Force Control Room said: “The road will remain closed overnight due to a number of trees down.”

It was also reported that the A153 at Scamblesby was blocked due to a fallen tree.

There were also reports of fallen power lines blocking the B1192 between Tattershall Thorpe and Kirkstead.

