Steaming ahead as Carrington Rally celebrates 60 years

Organisers have declared the annual Carrington Rally a success - with a fantastic turnout from crowds.

The event, held on Sunday, May 26 and Monday, May 27, attracted crowds from across the county - with many delights on offer.

2019 is also a milestone year for organisers - as Carrington Rally celebrated 60 years.

To mark the special occasion, a party was held on the Sunday evening - with all tickets selling out.

The Horncastle News spoke to Joe Daft, one of the organisers.

Joe said: “We don’t have the official visitor numbers yet but there was a fantastic turnout.

“The current organising committee would like to thank everyone who attended over the two days, as well as all the volunteers who dedicate their time to making the show a success.”

Joe stressed that the volunteers do not get paid for their time, and return year after year to lend a helping hand.

He added: “The money raised from this year’s show will go towards the running cost of next year’s Carrington Rally.

“Any surplus money from this year’s event will be donated to the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.”

Joe added that smaller local charities are also expected to benefit.