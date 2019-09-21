Star readers at Woodhall

Woodhall Spa Library held its presentation event for this year’s Summer Reading Challenge, when children who completed the challenge and read six books over the summer holidays were invited to make their own star gazing wheels and were awarded with certificates and medals to mark their achievement.

Some of those who attended are shown above with Library Manager Jude Hall.

The name of everyone who completed the challenge was put into a draw to receive a space themed goody bag, with the winner being Gracie Chaloner-Grainger.

Jude Hall said: “It is a massive achievement to finish the challenge, especially with the summer holidays being such a busy time for many.

“It really demonstrates just how much children do still enjoy reading.

“We have had just under 40 children finishing so far, with time still left for more to hand in their completed challenges and receive their medals.”