A popular visitor attraction near Horncastle has welcomed the first new arrival of 2020!

Staff at Tattershall Farm Park say the first lamb of 2020 has been born - and more are due to come over spring and into summer.

Owner Marie Morrell said: “Mum is called Mabel and she is a Hampshire.

“The lamb is a girl that hasn’t been named yet.”

• Search for Tattershall Farm Park on Facebook for updates