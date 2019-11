Staff at the Horncastle branch of the Lincolnshire Co-op have said a big thank-you to everyone who has helped in their ‘Wall of Pride’ project.

Run in conjunction with the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal, the project saw local people supply photographs of ‘loved ones’ who have served their country.

The photos were displayed on the main window at the High Street store, along with a striking image of ‘Tommy’ – World War One soldier.