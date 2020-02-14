Staff Appreciation at Toray Pines

Registered Manager Katie More of Toray Pines Care Home in Coningsby held a staff appreciation ‘Takeaway Night’ for her hardworking and caring team.

Enjoying this fun occasion, where staff can let their hair down and enjoy each other’s company, they tucked into some tasty dishes -from pizza and kebabs to Indian and Chinese food, all topped off with mouth-watering cakes and desserts. Katie funded the evening by using the home’s ‘winnings’ from Tanglewood competitions.

She said: “The evening is in appreciation for the hard work they do, day in day out.

“It is important we recognise the contribution of staff so that they feel valued; our amazing team members often go above and beyond.”