St Barnabas Hospice appeals for more staff to join the Louth team

With an ageing and growing population, there are more and more people living in Lincolnshire with life-limiting and terminal illnesses.

These people require a range of personalised services which St Barnabas can provide from its base in Louth.

Residents and visitors can relax in the hospice gardens.

Due to local demand, staff in Louth are now finding they are becoming more and more stretched when trying to deliver care to everyone who needs it - so the Hospice is now recruiting for more staff nurses and a clinical service manager to join the Louth Community Services team.

The Louth building has treatment rooms, quiet areas, a large lounge and a clinical room for outpatient appointments. It also features a stunning garden with views over the open countryside. There are a range of therapies and support available to help people manage their physical, emotional and social needs.

These services are provided by a range of professionals and volunteers and include one-to-one clinical support, relaxation sessions, exercise groups, psychological support, welfare benefits advice and access to alternative therapies.

The Louth Hospice at Home Nursing team uses this building as a base. This team visits patients in their own home, where they often prefer to die, surrounded by loved ones.

A Singing for Health get-together in the residents' lounge at the hospice.

Marie Wootton is a Registered General Nurse who works in the Hospice at Home team based in Louth.

She is one of three nurses and three Health & Rehabilitation Support Workers who cover a geographical area from Caistor to Spilsby.

Marie said: “I joined St Barnabas eight years ago as a Health Care Support Worker, but it was the passion of my manager that empowered me to go back to university and study for my Nursing role.

“St Barnabas were so supportive and flexible with my working hours, and I’m so proud to have been given a job on their Nursing team once I was qualified.

“My role enables me to meet so many lovely people around the county, and I love the variety it offers.

“Sometimes one patient will take up my whole day if there aren’t any ‘just in case’ meds, or if they need to be written up for a syringe driver. Other days, I can see three or four patients.

“It’s so important to manage my time wisely so that I’m always doing best by my patients.

“I wouldn’t change my team for the world. We look out for each other, we support each other, and everyone is just so lovely.

“My passion for hospice care definitely comes from Sue Carter, my first manager at St Barnabas. She has empowered me to better myself and I see her as such an inspiration. The whole ethos at St Barnabas is amazing. We have good practice, good communication, and our ability to support patients and families with life-limiting illnesses is second to none.

“It’s always difficult when I get young patients on my caseload, but I’m so proud that I’m able to make a difference to so many lives and to be part of such an incredible charity.”

Do you have what it takes to fill one of these roles?

Staff Nurse Role

St Barnabas are on the lookout for more Staff Nurses to work from the Louth base and deliver care to the local community.

Working with the Clinical team leads, the successful applicants will manage and support the provision of specialist palliative care to a range of patients. They are expected to have the following qualifications and experience:

• Current first level registration with the NMC.

• Recent experience of supervising clinical staff.

• Post registration transferable skills from a relevant setting.

• Evidence of continued professional development and contribution to service development.

• Experience working with patients with palliative needs, or experience working in the community are both desirable.

If you can demonstrate care and compassion whilst acting as a role model to support the development of a skilled and competent workforce, this is the role for you.

To view the full job description and apply, please visit www.jobs.nhs.uk/xi/vacancy/?vac_ref=915824006

Clinical Service Manager Role

St Barnabas are hiring a Clinical Service Manager to join their team in Louth and lead, develop and manage the Community Clinical team.

The successful candidate will lead a skilled team providing high-quality end-of-life care, supporting patients who have complex symptom management issues including the provision of emotional and psychological support.

They are expected to have the following qualifications and experience:

• Current NMC registration and a degree in Nursing.

• Experience of management/leadership of clinical staff.

• Clinical experience in a community/palliative care setting.

• Excellent communication skills.

• Leadership/management qualification, or the desire to work towards one.

If you can demonstrate drive and compassion whilst being committed to providing high quality care to palliative patients, this is the role for you.

To view the full job description and apply, please visit www.jobs.nhs.uk/xi/vacancy/?vac_ref=915823931.