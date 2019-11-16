Spray company flying the flag for Woodhall Spa at agriculture show

A Woodhall Spa company is flying the flag for British engineering at the world’s biggest agricultural show.

Househam Sprayers, based at Roughton Moor, received grants from the Department of International Trade and East Lindsey District Council to travel to Germany.

The event, from Sunday November 10 to Saturday November 16, takes place every two years and all the leading companies in the industry will present their innovations at the event which is viewed as the showcase for the global agricultural engineering industry and a forum for the future of plant production.

More than 2,750 exhibitors attended from 51 countries and 450,000 visitors from 130 countries.

The team from Househam Sprayers want to expand their global networks.

Robert Willey, managing director, said: “We are delighted to be attending the event and hope to secure sprayer sales in Europe and the rest of the world.

“As the market place is mature in the UK we need to look to developing markets like the Baltics, CIS countries and Ukraine, Africa to both sustain and grow our business”.

Agritechnica is recognised as the global market place for doing businesses in the ‘agri-sector’.

Landowners, farmers, and government officials will be keen to examine the latest technology being used in farming.

Portfolio holder for rural economy at ELDC, Councillor Adam Grist, said: “Househam Sprayers is an ambitious business with huge potential to develop a wider customer base outside of the UK.

“We hope that attending this show will give them the platform to do that”.