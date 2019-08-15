Splashtastic! Jubilee Park duo riding the waves

It’s a fair bet that dynamic duo Joe Stanhope and Ella Barr have been reaching for a pain relief spray in the last couple of days.

They have just completed amazing marathon swims at Jubilee Park in Woodhall Spa.

Park manager Joe Stanhope.

Park manager Joe swam 30kms to celebrate his 30th birthday.

Not to be outdone, 19-year-old Ella – a lifeguard at the park’s outdoor pool – completed just shy of 24 miles in 24 gruelling hours.

Not that the pair had much time to reflect on their amazing achievements.

They were back at work just a few hours later to help another successful summer.

There was plenty of motivation for both swimmers. They were raising money for the park’s planned refurbishment project.

Initially, Ella planned ‘just’ 21 miles, the equivalent of swimming the English Channel, or 1,008 lengths of the pool.

She did so well, she added almost another three miles before calling it a day...or was it a night?

As for Joe, he completed his effort in 12-and-a-half hours, clocking up 900 lengths of the pool in the process.

He even found the energy to round things off with a celebratory length of butterfly.

The Park staff said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who came down to show their support and all the messages we received,.

“Both Joe and Ella really appreciated them.”

Supporters can donate online, with cash at the collection buckets in the park or by collecting a sponsorship form at the pool.

Joe said: “After nearly 14 years working at this fantastic place, I know how much it means to so many.

“We really appreciate anything anyone donates to help us improve the facilities.”

The £700,000 project will help ensure the park’s long term future by adding non weather dependent fitness facilities as well as updating the changing areas.

Ella added. “The park is a big part of Woodhall Spa. I want to do all I can to make sure it’s still here for future generations.”