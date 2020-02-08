Society keen to track down people and photographs of VE Day celebrations

Horncastle’s History and Heritage Society has urged residents to solve a ‘mystery’ and help celebrate the 75th anniversary of VE Day this May.

The society is working with schools, town councillors and other organisations on a weekend of special events for May 8-10.

However, organisers have so far been unable to find any photographs of local celebrations.

They are also keen to hear from anyone who took part in events 75 years ago.

Society chairman Dr Ian Marshman said: “We we want to find out what happened here in Horncastle and how people reacted locally to the news that the war was finally nearing its end.

“We want to make sure that we record those memories before it is too late to pass them on to the next generation.”

The society is planning to work with pupils from the town’s schools to put together an exhibition for May 8.

Dr Marshman explained no photographs of Horncastle’s VE celebrations – or of the festivities and decorations in the town – appear to exist.

He added: “We have nothing to show what happened or how Horncastle looked – yet it must have been one of the biggest parties in the town’s history.

“Newspaper articles tell us what happened and we know the people of Horncastle decorated their homes, businesses and streets in red, white and blue from descriptions – a real sight to behold.”

The society needs first hand accounts from people who can still recall taking part – and what they thought about the end of the war – and what would happen in future years.

Dr Marshman said: “We are hoping to work with young people from the schools to capture oral histories and to track down photographs and documents for a special exhibition on May 8 in the community centre, in partnership with other local history organisations and collectors of wartime memorabilia.”

The results will be also be preserved in the society’s town archives in Watson’s Yard.

• If you can help, call Dr Marshman on 01507 523526 (evenings only), email horncastlecivic@gmail.com or write to Horncastle History and Heritage Society, The Old School, Watson’s Yard, West Street, Horncastle LN9 5JG.

• More details of events planned for Horncastle‘s 75tbh anniversary celebrations in May will be featured in next week’s News.