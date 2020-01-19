Slimming consultants from Horncastle meet TV personality

Slimming World consultants from Horncastle celebrated their groups’ successes by meeting chat show host and comedian, Alan Carr.

Alan, a well-loved TV personality, co-hosted the annual Slimming World Awards with the organisation’s founder and chair Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE.

Margaret opened her first group in 1969 and over the last 50 years Slimming World has become the nation’s favourite way to lose weight, supporting almost one million slimmers.

The team, who run Slimming World groups in Horncastle, were delighted to get a chance to meet Alan and described it as a ‘perfect end to a fantastic year.’

Consultant Jenny Laird said: “The members at our group make me burst with pride. Not only have they seen big changes on the scales, many have improved their health and completely changed their lives too.

“For many people, taking that first step into a Slimming World group takes a huge amount of courage. but they’re always certain of a warm welcome

“Watching people grow in confidence each week and take on things that they didn’t think possible before losing weight absolutely amazes me.

“I feel proud of the small part I play in supporting people to achieve their dreams and to celebrate alongside them when they do, so we were honoured to represent the Horncastle groups.”