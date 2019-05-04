Sky’s the limit for Coningsby’s fearless cadets

The sky really is the limited for 17th Squadron Coningsby Air Cadets when it comes to fundraising.

Sergeant Danny Sutherland, Sergeant David Gibson, Corporal Sarah Plowman, Corporal Ethan Stephens and Sergeant Heather Sutherland are planning to jump out of an aeroplane at 13,ooo feet, with a parachute each of course.

The daring dive is planned for Saturday, May 11 and they hope to raise in excess of £1,000 from their death defying feat.

Sergeant Heather Sutherland said: “At 17 Squadron, we are always looking for imaginative fundraising ideas.

“Jumping out of an aeroplane seemed like a good idea at the time.

“It’s for a good cause and I am sure it will be a lot of fun”.

Anyone wishing to sponsor these fearless cadets can do so by following this link: www.gofundme.com/17-coningsby-sqn-air-cadets-skydive

The money raised will be put towards various squadron activities, including musical instruments for the band, modelling kits for the aeromodelling project, sports equipment and much more.

The Corps is open to all young people between the ages of 12 and 17.

They are continually looking to recruit not only young people, but adult volunteers.

Anyone interested in finding out more can call 07928 214981 or email oc.17@aircadets.org