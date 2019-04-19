Silver celebrations for Horncastle support group

The Horncastle and District Cancer Support Group has celebrated 25 years in the community.

The regulars enjoyed a meal at the Admiral Rodney Hotel and were joined by special guests and founder member, the Rev Margaret Done and Arlene Kitchen.

Pictured (left to right) are secretary Sandra Martin, vice-chairman Doug Martin and chairman Trudy Jamieson.

The group gets together at the Sellwood Gardens Community Room in Horncastle, 6.30pm to 8.30pm on the second Tuesday of every month and all are welcome.