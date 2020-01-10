Sid the seal is on the road to recovery - with a new name!

The RSPCA says a seal pup rescued from the River Bain near Tattershall Castle on Boxing Day is on the road to recovery.

The News revealed last week how the Poole family, who were walking their dogs, discovered the seal close to an embankment.

It is believed the seal had swum up the River Witham from The Wash and on into the Bain – a distance of around 15 miles!

Dad, Michael Poole, revealed how the family called in the RSPCA after watching the seal struggle out of the water, up an embankment and into a field.

RSPCA inspector Kate Burris said: “It was definitely unexpected to be contacted about a seal pup at Tattershall Castle!

“The people who spotted him and called us couldn’t believe what they were seeing.

“The poor pup was trying to get into a small dyke when they noticed him.

“We think he had come down the weir and climbed up the bank.

“He’s a male grey seal and aged around three weeks old.”

The seal was taken to a vet practice overnight before being transferred to specialist facilities at RSPCA East Winch Wildlife Centre in Norfolk on Friday, December 27.

Staff at the centre are naming any seals after fairground attractions and he has been named Zodiac after a ride at Thorpe Park!

The seal was initially named Sid by the Poole family.

Kate added: “He came in very underweight at just 14kg which is a long way short of the 40kg he needs to be for him to be returned to the wild.

“The staff who are caring for him though say he’s doing really well.

“He’s very feisty – which is a good thing – and has been on fish soup until a couple of days ago when he started on whole fish.

“He is going to be with us for a few months rather than weeks but they’re hopeful he’s going to be okay.”

The plan is to release the seal into the North Sea off the Norfolk coast – an event the Poole family hopes to watch.

•If you see an animal you have concerns about, call the RSPCA’s emergency line on 0300 1234 999. Do not attempt to capture or handle an injured seal. It’s important the public never approach seals.